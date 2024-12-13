Haason Reddick News: Cleared to play

Reddick (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars and is expected to play, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Reddick missed Wednesday's practice, got in limited work Thursday, and then practiced fully Friday. In six games since ending his holdout, Reddick has just eight tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, and just one QB hit. Reddick has made minimal impact for the Jets' defense.