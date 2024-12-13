Fantasy Football
Haason Reddick headshot

Haason Reddick News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Reddick (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars and is expected to play, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Reddick missed Wednesday's practice, got in limited work Thursday, and then practiced fully Friday. In six games since ending his holdout, Reddick has just eight tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, and just one QB hit. Reddick has made minimal impact for the Jets' defense.

Haason Reddick
New York Jets
More Stats & News
