Haason Reddick News: Draws free agency interest

Multiple teams have reached out to Reddick as of Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Reddick spent the 2025 season with the Buccaneers, tallying 31 tackles (18 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one pass defensed over 13 regular-season games. The veteran linebacker has 61.5 career sacks and remains a free agent. Reddick has not had a double-digit sack season since the 2023 Eagles campaign (11.0), but teams are likely hoping to rekindle the lost production in a short-term "prove it" deal.