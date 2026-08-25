Haason Reddick headshot

Haason Reddick News: Draws free agency interest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Multiple teams have reached out to Reddick as of Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Reddick spent the 2025 season with the Buccaneers, tallying 31 tackles (18 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one pass defensed over 13 regular-season games. The veteran linebacker has 61.5 career sacks and remains a free agent. Reddick has not had a double-digit sack season since the 2023 Eagles campaign (11.0), but teams are likely hoping to rekindle the lost production in a short-term "prove it" deal.

Haason Reddick
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Haason Reddick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Haason Reddick See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
239 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
260 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 13
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
269 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Stroud In, Hampton Out, MHJ Uncertain
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Stroud In, Hampton Out, MHJ Uncertain
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
270 days ago
DFS Sunday Night Football Breakdown: Rams vs. Buccaneers
NFL
DFS Sunday Night Football Breakdown: Rams vs. Buccaneers
Author Image
Mario Puig
275 days ago