Haason Reddick News: Good to go against Bills

Reddick (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Reddick was limited in the first two practices of the week due to a neck injury, but he managed to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's session. The 2017 first-round pick will start at defensive end Sunday opposite Will McDonald while Micheal Clemons and Eric Watts provide rotational depth. Reddick has accumulated nine tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense across eight regular-season games.