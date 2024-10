Redick was reinstated from the Jets' reserve/did not report list Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Reddick and the Jets agreed on an adjusted contract Sunday, and he's expected to play in Week 8's matchup against the Patriots, so it's no surprise he's been reinstated from the reserve/did not report list. The Jets have also been granted a two-game roster exemption in which to add Reddick to their active roster that expires Nov. 1.