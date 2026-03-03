Haason Reddick headshot

Haason Reddick News: Second straight modest season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 11:24pm

Reddick recorded 31 tackles (18 solo), including 2.5 sacks, one defensed pass and one forced fumble across 13 regular-season games in 2025.

Reddick arrived in Tampa Bay last offseason on a one-year, $14 million deal with hopes of putting a mostly forgettable 2024 campaign with the Jets behind them. However, the veteran pass rusher ultimately put together a second consecutive lackluster campaign, and he missed four games due to knee and ankle injuries. Set to turn 32 early in the 2026 season, it remains to be seen whether Reddick will be welcomed back to the Buccaneers at a reduced salary, or whether another team will be convinced it can coax more double-digit sack seasons out of the 2017 first-round pick.

Haason Reddick
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
