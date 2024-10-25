Haason Reddick News: Set to make team debut

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich confirmed Friday that Reddick will make his Jets debut Sunday against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Reddick will first have to be added to the active roster from the exempt list, with that official transaction expected to take place in time for him to suit up Sunday against the Patriots. After a lengthy holdout saga that was resolved soon after Reddick acquired new representation, the two-time Pro Bowler is set to finally don green and white for the first time. Due to his late start, Reddick almost certainly won't be able to extend his streak of four consecutive seasons with double-digit sack totals.