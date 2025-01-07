Haggai Ndubuisi News: Joins Washington's practice squad
The Commanders signed Ndubuisi (illness) to the practice squad Tuesday.
Ndubuisi was waived by the Patriots with a non-football illness designation last Thursday, but he's now been cleared as healthy enough to join Washington's practice squad. The veteran defensive lineman will provide some emergency depth for the Commanders heading into Sunday's wild-card round playoff matchup against Tampa Bay.
Haggai Ndubuisi
Free Agent
