Haggai Ndubuisi News: Tries out with Indianapolis
Ndubuisi (undisclosed) tried out with the Colts on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Ndubuisi is healthy again after having been waived from Tampa Bay's reserve/PUP list with an injury designation earlier this month. The 25-year-old had just signed with the Buccaneers back in April and will now look to earn a spot on Indianapolis' roster.
Haggai Ndubuisi
Free Agent
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