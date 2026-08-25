Hakeem Butler News: Let go by Denver
The Broncos waived Butler on Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Butler signed with the Broncos in early June, attempting to make his return to the NFL after a stint with the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks. The wide receiver received four targets over two preseason games but did not register a catch. Butler will now be placed on waivers, and if he clears will become a free agent able to sign with any team. The Broncos signed linebacker Ron Stone in a corresponding move.
Hakeem Butler
Free Agent
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