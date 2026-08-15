Harold Fannin News: Can't connect with Watson in preseason loss
Fannin failed to haul in his only target in Saturday's 34-10 preseason loss to the Bears.
With Deshaun Watson getting the start under center for the Browns, Fannin's only target came on a 3rd-and-5 in Chicago territory, but he couldn't bring in it. Fannin had an impressive rookie season in 2025 after being a third-round pick despite the team's QB woes, but he missed most of the offseason program while recovering from groin surgery and only got cleared in mud-July, costing him valuable time to develop chemistry with Watson. If Watson does win the Week 1 starting job ahead of Shedeur Sanders, who showed a strong rapport with the tight end last year, it could impact Fannin's numbers in the early part of the schedule.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harold Fannin See More
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADPYesterday
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 EliminationYesterday
-
ADP Analysis
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo2 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Busts
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: 32 Teams, 32 Busts3 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Expert Consensus (Preseason Week 1 Update)5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harold Fannin See More