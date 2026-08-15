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Harold Fannin News: Can't connect with Watson in preseason loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Fannin failed to haul in his only target in Saturday's 34-10 preseason loss to the Bears.

With Deshaun Watson getting the start under center for the Browns, Fannin's only target came on a 3rd-and-5 in Chicago territory, but he couldn't bring in it. Fannin had an impressive rookie season in 2025 after being a third-round pick despite the team's QB woes, but he missed most of the offseason program while recovering from groin surgery and only got cleared in mud-July, costing him valuable time to develop chemistry with Watson. If Watson does win the Week 1 starting job ahead of Shedeur Sanders, who showed a strong rapport with the tight end last year, it could impact Fannin's numbers in the early part of the schedule.

Harold Fannin
Cleveland Browns
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