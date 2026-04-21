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Harold Fannin News: Participates in minicamp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Fannin (groin) participated in Tuesday's voluntary veteran minicamp practice, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Fannin sat out the Browns' 2025 season finale against the Bengals due to a groin injury, but the tight end's participation in Monday's session illustrates that he's moved past the issue. As the coming campaign approaches, Fannin sits firmly atop his team's TE depth chart, which no longer includes David Njoku, who remains a free agent. As a rookie last year, Fannin recorded a team-high 72 catches (on 107 targets) for 731 yards and six TDs in 16 regular-season contests. With Njoku no longer in the mix, Fannin should have an opportunity to improve on those numbers, health-permitting, given that current reserves Jack Stoll, Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates and Sal Cannella are not likely to command significant volume in Cleveland's offense.

Harold Fannin
Cleveland Browns
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