Harold Landry News: Records big sack in Week 12 win

Landry posted three tackles (all solo), including 1.0 sacks, Sunday in a 32-27 win against Houston.

Landry's sack was a huge one, as it came in the end zone with time winding down in the fourth quarter, resulting in a safety and essentially sealing the Titans' victory. The veteran pass rusher is up to 6.0 sacks over 11 games this season as he seeks his third straight campaign with double-digit sacks. Landry has 50 total tackles (27 solo) on the season.