Harrison Bryant headshot

Harrison Bryant Injury: Able to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 2:40pm

Bryant (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bryant suffered an ankle injury in Week 9 against the Bengals, and even with the Raiders coming off a Week 10 bye, the issue kept him off the practice field Wednesday. His ability to return Thursday indicates he's progressing through the issue, and if he can practice Friday, he'll give himself a shot at playing against Miami on Sunday. Over his last three games, Bryant has logged seven catches (on nine targets) for 65 yards.

Harrison Bryant
Las Vegas Raiders
