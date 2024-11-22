Harrison Bryant Injury: Could return Sunday

Bryant (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Bryant started the Raiders' week of practice with a DNP but followed that up with consecutive limited sessions, suggesting that he could be trending toward playing in Sunday's divisional matchup. The first-year Raider has caught nine of his 12 targets for 86 yards through eight appearances this season. If Bryant is sidelined for the second consecutive game in Week 12, Justin Shorter is likely to serve as the Raiders' No. 3 tight end.