Harrison Bryant Injury: Dealing with elbow injury

Bryant is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams due to an elbow injury.

Bryant suffered the injury during the second half of Sunday's game, and he was taken to the locker room after being checked out by trainers on the sideline. If his day is done, he'll finish with two catches on as many targets for 19 yards. John Samuel Shenker and Justin Shorter will see more backup tight end snaps behind starter Brock Bowers for as long as Bryant is sidelined.