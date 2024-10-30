Fantasy Football
Harrison Bryant headshot

Harrison Bryant Injury: Limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Bryant (elbow) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Bryant misses Las Vegas' loss to the Chiefs in Week 8 due to an elbow injury, so it's encouraging to see him back on the practice field in at least a limited capacity. He'll work to gain clearance in time for Sunday's road matchup against the Bengals, with the target of working as a complement to rookie phenom Brock Bowers.

Harrison Bryant
Las Vegas Raiders
