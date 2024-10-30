Harrison Bryant Injury: Limited in practice
Bryant (elbow) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Bryant misses Las Vegas' loss to the Chiefs in Week 8 due to an elbow injury, so it's encouraging to see him back on the practice field in at least a limited capacity. He'll work to gain clearance in time for Sunday's road matchup against the Bengals, with the target of working as a complement to rookie phenom Brock Bowers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now