Harrison Bryant headshot

Harrison Bryant Injury: Opens week as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Bryant (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

It appears Bryant is still dealing with the ankle injury sustained in the Raiders' Week 9 loss to the Bengals, despite having a Week 10 bye. The 26-year-old tight end likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to take the field in Week 11, when the Raiders face the Dolphins. If he's unable to do so, expect Justin Shorter to serve as Las Vegas' No. 2 tight end Sunday.

Harrison Bryant
Las Vegas Raiders
