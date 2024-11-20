Harrison Bryant Injury: Opens week as DNP

Bryant (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Bryant was sidelined for the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Dolphins due to an ankle injury, so Wednesday's DNP comes as no surprise. He likely needs to get back on the field in a limited capacity either Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for Las Vegas' Week 12 matchup against the Broncos. If Bryant is unable to do so, expect Justin Shorter to serve as the Raiders' No. 3 tight end.