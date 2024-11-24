Harrison Bryant Injury: Remaining out Week 12

Bryant (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's matchup versus Denver.

Bryant injured his ankle Week 9 against Cincinnati and will miss his second consecutive contest following the Raiders' Week 10 bye. The tight end did manage to log a pair of limited practices to end the week, so he could get back on the field for a Black Friday matchup against the Chiefs in Week 13. Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer will lead Las Vegas' tight-end corps against the Broncos.