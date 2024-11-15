Fantasy Football
Harrison Bryant Injury: Won't play Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Bryant (ankle) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Bryant was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday, but his ankle injury was serious enough to prevent him from seeing the field Friday, and the 2020 fourth-round pick will be sidelined Sunday for the second time this season. With Bryant sidelined, Justin Shorter will serve as the Raiders' No. 2 tight end behind rookie starter Brock Bowers.

