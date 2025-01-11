Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Harrison Bryant headshot

Harrison Bryant News: Catches nine total passes in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Bryant played 11 offensive snaps but was not targeted in the Raiders' Week 18 loss to the Chargers.

Bryant finishes his 2024 campaign with nine receptions for 86 yards on 12 targets across 13 games with the Raiders, primarily providing depth at tight end behind All-Pro rookie Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Bowers isn't going anywhere, while Bryant is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Harrison Bryant
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now