Harrison Bryant News: Catches nine total passes in 2024

Bryant played 11 offensive snaps but was not targeted in the Raiders' Week 18 loss to the Chargers.

Bryant finishes his 2024 campaign with nine receptions for 86 yards on 12 targets across 13 games with the Raiders, primarily providing depth at tight end behind All-Pro rookie Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Bowers isn't going anywhere, while Bryant is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.