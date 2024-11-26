Harrison Bryant News: Full participant Tuesday
Bryant (ankle) was considered to be a full participant at the Raiders' walkthrough Tuesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Bryant appears to be set to return to the field Friday versus Kansas City after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. The 26-year-old will be back in his role as the No. 3 option behind Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer at tight end in Week 13.
