Harrison Butker headshot

Harrison Butker Injury: Could return for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that there's a chance Butker (knee) could return for Week 15 against the Browns, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Butker is currently on injured reserve and is required to miss at least one more contest, but it sounds like he has a chance to be back after missing the minimum amount of time. He required a meniscus trim and seems to be recovering as planned. Matthew Wright will kick for Kansas City this upcoming Sunday against the Chargers.

Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs
