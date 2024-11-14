Harrison Butker Injury: Expected to miss 3-4 weeks

Butker is expected to miss three-to-four weeks due to a left knee injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, Butker is likely headed to IR as a result of a knee issue that surfaced on Thursday's injury report and is slated to result in the kicker having a procedure to clean up his meniscus. In Butker's anticipated absence, the Chiefs are expected to sign Spencer Shrader off the Jets' practice squad to fill in as their placekicker.