Harrison Butker Injury: Officially questionable for Week 15

Butker (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Since the Chiefs designated him for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Butker has put together three consecutive limited practices, thereby giving him a chance to play this weekend. He's been sidelined since Week 10 after undergoing a meniscus trim on his left knee on Nov. 15. Ultimately, in order for Butker to suit up Sunday, he'll need to be activated from IR by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Matthew Wright is lined up to kick if that doesn't come to pass.