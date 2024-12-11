Harrison Butker Injury: Practicing, but iffy for Week 15

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Butker (knee) will be designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, but the kicker's availability for Sunday's game against the Browns is still uncertain, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

With Wednesday's transaction, the Chiefs will have a 21-day window to evaluate Butker before he would need to either be added back to the 53-man roster or spend the remainder of the season on IR. Though he can be activated from IR at any time, the Chiefs will wait and see how Butker fares in practice this week before deciding on his status for Sunday. Before he was shut down after requiring a meniscus trim on his left knee, Butker appeared in nine games and converted 18 of 20 field-goal attempts. During Butker's absence, the Chiefs have used two kickers, with Matthew Wright being the most recent replacement. If Butker is deemed to be anything less than 100 percent healthy heading into the weekend, the Chiefs will likely stick with Wright as their kicker for another game.