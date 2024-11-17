Harrison Butker Injury: Recovering from meniscus trim

Butker is expected to return from injured reserve when first eligible Week 15 against the Browns after undergoing a meniscus trim of his left knee earlier this week, rather than a full meniscus repair, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

A full repair would have knocked Butker out for the rest of the season, but after requiring the minimally invasive meniscectomy procedure, he'll likely need 3-to-4 weeks to make a full recovery. Since Kansas City has already placed Butker on IR, he'll be required to miss at least four games, but assuming he experiences no setbacks in his recovery from the procedure to his non-kicking knee, he should be ready for action by mid-December. The Chiefs signed Spencer Shrader off the Jets' practice squad to serve as their kicker in the interim.