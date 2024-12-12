Harrison Butker Injury: Remains limited Thursday
Butker (knee) remained limited in Thursday's practice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Butker is eligible to return from injured reserve in time for Sunday's game against the Browns, but it remains to be seen if Kansas City will activate him in time. Matthew Wright has handled kicking duties the last two weeks, going eight of nine on field goals and two for two on extra points in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now