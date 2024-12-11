Harrison Butker Injury: To practice, uncertain for Week 15

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Butker (knee) is slated to practice but that his availability for Sunday's game against the Browns is still uncertain, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Kansas City is opening Butker's 21-day practice window, within which he can be added to the 53-man roster and removed from IR at any time. The kicker has already missed four games while recovering from a meniscus trim on his left knee. Interim kicker Matthew Wright made all four of his field-goal tries, including a game-winner, during the Chiefs' narrow win over the Chargers in Week 14, and he could continue to fill in versus Cleveland if Butker is at anything less than 100 percent health.