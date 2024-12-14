Fantasy Football
Harrison Butker headshot

Harrison Butker Injury: Trending toward playing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 10:03am

Butker (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Browns, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The team will need to formally make the move before 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, but the Pro Bowl kicker is expected to return to his starting job despite Matthew Wright's reliability over the past two games (8-of-9 and a game-winning field goal). Butker has missed just four of his 55 field-goal attempts over the past two years.

Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
