Harrison Butker News: Little action in blowout loss

Butker missed his only field-goal try and did not attempt a PAT in Sunday's 38-0 loss to the Broncos.

Butker was blanked, just like the rest of his team. The kicker will finish the regular season having gone 21-for-24 on field-goal tries while making 29 of 31 extra-point attempts over 13 games. We'll next see him out there in the divisional round, as the Chiefs earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC.