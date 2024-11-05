Fantasy Football
Harrison Butker headshot

Harrison Butker News: Makes only field-goal attempt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Butker made his only field-goal try and converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Monday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Buccaneers.

Butker opened up the scoring Monday with a 40-yard field goal late in the first quarter, but Kansas City's next four scores came in the form of touchdowns. Despite the mostly uneventful game in Week 9, he's still an accurate kicker playing behind a good offense, so he'll remain a quality fantasy option in Week 10 versus the Broncos.

Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
