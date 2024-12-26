Harrison Butker News: Misses extra-point try Wednesday

Butker converted on his lone field-goal attempt and went 2-for-3 on his extra-point try during the Chiefs' 29-10 win over the Steelers on Wednesday.

Butker missed his first extra-point attempt of the game early in the first quarter, but it was a more difficult kick due to Xavier Worthy picking up a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after catching a 7-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. Butker had no problem connecting on his next two extra-point tries and nailed a 32-yard field goal early in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a nine-point lead. In the three games since returning from injured reserve, Butker has gone 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 8-for-9 on extra-point tries. Butker will likely have less scoring opportunities in Week 18 against the Broncos as the Chiefs will likely rest their starters after securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC with their win on Christmas Day.