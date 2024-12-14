Harrison Butker News: Starting Sunday
Butker (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Browns.
As a result, Butker is set to return to his starting gig. The 28-year-old has missed just two field goals all year, both 50-plus yard attempts, and has missed just four field-goal attempts total dating back to the start of last season.
