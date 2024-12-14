Fantasy Football
Harrison Butker headshot

Harrison Butker News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Butker (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Browns.

As a result, Butker is set to return to his starting gig. The 28-year-old has missed just two field goals all year, both 50-plus yard attempts, and has missed just four field-goal attempts total dating back to the start of last season.

Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
