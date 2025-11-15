Head coach Sean McVay has already confirmed that Mevis will start at home versus Seattle on Sunday, while Joshua Karty will serve as the team's No. 2 kicker. In his first regular-season action of the year, Los Angeles' win over the 49ers in Week 10, Mevis converted all six of his extra-point tries but wasn't tasked with attempting a field goal. After Sunday's game, the Rams will be able to elevate Mevis from the practice squad for a maximum of one more contest, after which point he'll need to sign to the team's 53-man roster in order to log any more starts.