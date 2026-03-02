Harrison Mevis News: Gets tender from Los Angeles

The Rams tendered Mevis on Monday.

Mevis was lined up to be an exclusive rights free agent, but it's no surprise the Rams decided to tender him, which will prevent him from being able to negotiate with other teams. The undrafted kicker out of Missouri latched on with Los Angeles' practice squad in November last year and eventually earned his way to a role as the team's starting kicker. He debuted in Week 10 against San Francisco and finished the regular season having converted 12 of 13 field-goal tries and all 39 of his point-after attempts. Mevis then went 6-for-6 on FG tries and 9-for-9 on PATs in the postseason, all but assuring that he'll enter training camp as the frontrunner for the team's kicking job in 2026.