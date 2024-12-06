Fantasy Football
Harrison Phillips

Harrison Phillips Injury: Added to injury report Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Phillips (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Phillip was a Friday addition to the injury report, getting in a limited session. Late-weed additions to the injury report are rarely good signs, but the Vikings are giving Phillips a chance to play. Backup NT Taki Taimani (ankle) is already on injured reserve, so Minnesota could get thin up front if Phillips can't go Sunday.

Harrison Phillips
Minnesota Vikings

