Harrison Phillips News: Ready for Sunday
Phillips (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.
The 28-year-old opened Minnesota's week of practice with consecutive limited sessions due to a knee injury, but he upgraded to a full workload Friday, suggesting he's moved past the issue in time to play Sunday. With Phillips back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Vikings' top interior defensive linemen in Week 16.
