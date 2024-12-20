Harrison Smith Injury: Could play in Week 16

Smith (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.

Smith appeared to be trending toward not playing in Sunday's affair after downgrading from a limited practice session Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday. However, he practiced in a limited capacity Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up in Week 16. If the veteran safety is unable to go Sunday, expect Jay Ward to start alongside Camryn Bynum in Minnesota's secondary.