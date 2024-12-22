Harrison Smith Injury: Inactive for Week 16

Smith (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Smith was given the questionable tag for Sunday's game after logging a DNP/LP/DNP practice week due to a foot injury, and the veteran safety has not progressed enough in his recovery to play. Jay Ward and Theo Jackson are the top candidates to start at strong safety alongside free safety Camryn Bynum due to Smith's injury. Smith's next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the Packers on Sunday, Dec. 29.