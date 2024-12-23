Harrison Smith Injury: Likely available vs. GB

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Smith (foot) "should be able to progress through the week and be available for us" in Minnesota's Week 17 game against the Packers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Smith missed his first game of the season this past weekend versus the Seahawks, but it appears his injury won't be a long-term issue and that he'll be available for a key divisional clash versus Green Bay. The starting safety has been a major component of Minnesota's defense so far this season, logging 79 tackles (51 solo) and nine passes defended, including two interceptions. If he is unable to suit up for Week 17, Jay Ward or Theo Jackson should get the start.