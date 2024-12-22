Fantasy Football
Harrison Smith headshot

Harrison Smith Injury: Should be back next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Smith (foot) likely has a short-term injury and is expected to return for the Vikings' Week 17 matchup with the Packers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The safety logged a DNP/LP/DNP practice week before missing Sunday's 27-24 win over the Seahawks. Smith has played on at least 75 percent of the defensive snaps in all 14 games he's suited up for this season. If the veteran can't return in time for the Green Bay matchup, Jay Ward and Theo Jackson are Minnesota's backup safeties.

Harrison Smith
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
