Harrison Smith headshot

Harrison Smith News: Cleared to play Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Smith (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Smith missed last Sunday's win over the Seahawks, but he practiced in full to close out this week and is ready to return to the field following the one-game absence. Smith has 79 tackles (51 solo), including three TFLs and 1.0 sacks, nine pass breakups, including two interceptions, and one fumble recovery across 14 games this season.

Harrison Smith
Minnesota Vikings
