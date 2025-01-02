Harrison Smith News: Logs full practice Thursday
Smith (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Smith played through a foot injury during the Vikings' Week 17 win over the Packers, and his ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he should be good to go for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lions. Smith has logged 53 tackles (34 solo), five pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery over his last 10 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now