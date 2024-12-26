Fantasy Football
Harrison Smith headshot

Harrison Smith News: Practices in full Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Smith (foot) was a full participant in practice Thursday.

Smith was estimated as a non-participant Wednesday, so his upgrade to full participation one day later bodes well for his likelihood of suiting up Sunday versus Green Bay. The veteran safety missed last Sunday's win over the Seahawks, which was his first regular-season absence since the 2022 campaign. Smith ranks fourth on the Vikings with 79 tackles this season.

Harrison Smith
Minnesota Vikings
