Harrison Smith News: Released by Vikings
Minnesota announced the release of Smith with a post-June 1 designation Wednesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.
The transaction is largely procedural, as it allows the Vikings to avoid a $25 million base salary guarantee for 2026 in Smith's contract. Tyler Forness of A to Z Sports reports that Smith has not yet made a decision regarding whether to return for a 15th season in the NFL, but if he does decide to play in 2026 a reunion with Minnesota would seem likely. Across 15 regular-season appearances in 2025, Smith logged 54 tackles (37 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 10 defensed passes (including two interceptions), a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.
Harrison Smith
Free Agent
