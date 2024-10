Smith notched eight tackles (six solo) during Thursday's loss to the Rams.

Smith logged his best tackling day of the season during Minnesota's loss to Los Angeles in Week 8, while playing 100 percent of defensive snaps. The veteran safety's strong floor as a run stopper makes him a viable fantasy option in IDP formats, especially given that he retains an every-down role heading into the Viking's home matchup against the Colts in Week 9.