Haskins will need to gain full clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol, including from an independent neurologist, in order to be eligible to suit up Sunday versus Denver. Meanwhile, Omarion Hampton (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 18 while Kimani Vidal (neck) is listed as questionable. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has already stated that the Chargers will rest some starters in preparation for the team's looming playoff run, so if cleared to play, Haskins could be in line for an elevated role on offense.