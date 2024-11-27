Fantasy Football
Hassan Haskins headshot

Hassan Haskins News: Gets involved after Dobbins' injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 11:33am

Haskins took one carry for three yards during Monday's 30-23 loss versus the Ravens.

After regular starter J.K. Dobbins suffered an MCL sprain, Haskins was able to pace Chargers running backs in terms of snaps in Week 12. With that said, his one carry lagged far behind Gus Edwards' nine. He projects to rotate with rooke sixth-rounder Kimani Vidal behind Edwards when the Chargers travel to Atlanta in Week 13.

Hassan Haskins
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
