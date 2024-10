Haskins carried the ball twice for five yards in the 23-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

There was some thought the 24-year-old could take over for the injured Gus Edwards (ankle) given Haskins had been active all five games, but rookie Kimani Vidal stepped in immediately and effectively ended that speculation with 51 total yards and a touchdown on six touches. Expect Haskins to remain on the active roster, but used specifically on special teams.